The Makerere University Vice chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has revealed that the ventilator prototype which is an innovation of the school of public health is ready and functional with mechanical coherence.

The ventilator is a great technology that can be used in the fight against covid-19.

The University’s school of public health last week announced progress made in designing a low cost ventilator to support the management of severe respiratory complications caused by Covid-19.

Officials from the school said that the testing and rehearsal process was to begin today.

However through a tweet message, Prof Nawangwe says the ventilator is to be tested by anesthesiologists before full functionality is established.

He says this process will start next week on Tuesday 14th April 2020.

The innovation team is being undertaken by Makerere University School of public health together with Kiira Motors Corporation and the ministry of science, technology and innovation.