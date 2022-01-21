By Ruth Anderah

Born-again Pastor Aloysius Bujjingo and his friend, Susan Makula have formally been charged before Entebbe Magistrates court.

The two have appeared before Grade One Magistrate Stella Okwang and denied the offenses in relation to their alleged customary marriage.

This followed criminal summons issued on December 22nd, 2021 requiring Bujjingo and Makula to appear in court today to take a plea on the said allegations.

The case was filed by city lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi accusing Bujjingo of allegedly contracting marriage under customary law yet already married under the Marriage Act.

Susan Makula is accused of introducing Pastor Bugingo to her parents, well knowing that she is engaging with someone previously married.

In his private prosecution case, Mabirizi claims that Bujjingo, on December 7th of 2021, at Kawuku, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso district, while having contracted marriage under the Marriage Act with Teddy Naluswa Bujjingo and during the continuance of that marriage, contracted a marriage in accordance with customary law with Susan Makula Nantaba.

Now the two are applying to be released on bail.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecutions has been allowed to take over the case from private prosecution.