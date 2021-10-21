By Ritah Kemigisa

Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende who is also one of the lawyers representing jailed MPs; Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana has this morning survived an attack by unknown assailants during the heavy downpour a few kilometers from Masaka city.

Malende was on her way to Masaka High court for the bail application hearing of the two MPs.

Speaking to KFM, Malende says she was reportedly intercepted by three masked-up men clad in black clothes who hit and broke the windscreen of the vehicle she was traveling in and also deflated the tyres.

“It’s like they wanted to break the vehicle and enter inside. We decided to drive off but as soon as we drove off, we realized that the vehicle was not moving properly. We decided to check only to realize that two tires had been deflated on the driver’s seat,” she said.

Malende who is thankful for surviving the incident says she does not know the motive of the attack but suspects it is linked to the case of the jailed MPs that she is handling.

Last week, the new Masaka High Court judge, Lawrence Tweyanze declined to hear the MPs’ bail application on grounds that the first application was heard by a different judge.

Among the grounds the MPs’ lawyers have listed for bail include serious illness, inadequate medical attention in prison where they were remanded, having fixed places of abode, and that they are willing to abide by the bail terms, among others.

Prosecution has slapped seven criminal charges against the MPs and others alleging that they participated in the recent spate of killings in the Greater Masaka sub-region between the months of July and August this year that left close to 30 people dead.