In a bid to celebrate mothers, Nation Media Group through Dembe FM has partnered with other stakeholders to hold Mama Wange health camp to give back to women, mothers, daughters, and friends.

The camp that runs from today to May 31 at Club Obligato along Bombo Road is also intended to give free medical checkups and free consultation with a range of health specialists.

According to Dembe FM presenter, Robina Mulera Mbabazi commonly known as Bina Babie, there will be classes chaired by specialists from different fields.

Dr. Steven Buyungo of AAR Health Care (one of the partners), says breastfeeding mothers will also be given nutritious flour for their babies.

Organisers say the Mama Wange health camp will also provide great networking opportunities.