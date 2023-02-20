Police in Luuka district are investigating circumstances under which a 50-year-old businessman died after being electrocuted by live electricity wires he had connected in his compound to trap thieves.

The deceased, Sulaiti Kaganda a resident of Lumbuye zone Bulanga ward, Bulanga town council in Luuka district died on Monday, February 20 at around 4.00 am.

Micheal Kasadha, the Busoga North police spokesperson says investigations suggest that the deceased was allegedly attacked by a thief at his home, and in the process of chasing him, Kaganda stepped on live electricity wires before being electrocuted to death.