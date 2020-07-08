

A man from Kole district is fighting for his life at Lira refferal hospital after being shot at by police.

Yesterday evening, police officers in company of the LC1 of Agweng village, Ongwal parish in Kole district reportedly failed to arrest a one Michael Angela for assaulting a one Godfrey Oduri.

Micheal Odongo, the North Kyoga police spokesperson says, Angela who had locked himself in the house while smoking opium later came out armed with a spear and panga advancing at police officers who were forced to disarm him.

In the process, two bullets however hit the suspect on the lower abdomen and on the lower arm.

He was later taken to Lira refferal hospital for treatment.