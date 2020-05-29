Police in Fortportal is investigating the murder of a 18 year old woman, who was stabbed to death by a man, over unknown reasons.

Atuhaire Brenda a resident of Bukware Kitumbi A East Division in Fortpotal municipality Kabarole district was reportedly killed by Migisha Brian aged 20 years and a resident of the same address.

According to police, the suspect has been arrested as he attempted to commit suicide and exhibits including murder weapons such as a knife with a silver handle stained with blood have been recovered from the scene.

Rwenzori West region police spokesperson Vincent Twesigye has confirmed that investigations into the matter is ongoing.

The body is at Fortpotal referral regional hospital Buhinga for postmortem and the suspect is receiving treatment in the same hospital.