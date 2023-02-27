Police in Gulu district have arrested a man for allegedly killing his daughter’s 16-year-old boyfriend. Police have identified the suspect as Ben Angol, 37, who reportedly murdered a one Daniel Okema, 16, after he allegedly caught the teenager red-handed having sexual relations with his daughter.

According to Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, the suspect mobilised his accomplices and stormed the boy’s home after learning that his daughter had sneaked out of the house at night.

They allegedly recovered the girl, brutally tortured her 16-year-old boyfriend to death, and thereafter hanged his body to fake a suicide. It is said that the group later locked the house from outside.

Enanga says the suspect has been arrested as a serious manhunt for his 5 accomplices continues.