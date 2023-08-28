Joint security forces have arrested a man for allegedly shooting dead Mr. Moses Lomuria, the Longaroe sub-county Local Council III chairperson, and a Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) officer, Lt Issa Mayende. The incident happened last month in Kotido district.

Maj Isaac Oware, the UPDF 3rd division spokesperson says joint security forces in close collaboration with locals, after a tip-off conducted a timely response which led to the arrest of criminal Modo John Apakori in the remote Kacheri hideout.

“Once steady investigations are complete he will be arraigned in courts of law to answer charges of murder and illegal possession of firearm among other counts,” Oware said in a statement.

He says the suspect is now under UPDF custody at 405 Infantry Brigade Headquarters.

According to Oware, the suspect allegedly shot dead Lt Mayende and Lomuria as the two held a brief meeting at Longaroe Trading Center in Kotido district.