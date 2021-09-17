BY DENIS EDEMA

Police in Jinja are holding a 41-year-old man for allegedly defiling his seven-year-old daughter.

The suspect is a resident of Butagaya Village, Butagaya Sub-county in Jinja District.

Sources say the suspect was staying with the victim after her mother walked out of the marriage and allegedly eloped with another man.

The Butagaya Sub-county LC3 chairperson, Mr Abdalah Suuta, admitted that defilement cases were on the rise, adding that some local leaders, especially Village chairpersons allegedly sit on such cases, a trend he has vowed to fight.

“I am not going to entertain crimes against an innocent child who is supposed to be protected by her parent. I am aware that many girls have been abused during this lockdown and I urge the police to perform its duty,” he said.

The Kiira region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, confirmed the development, saying the suspect is currently being detained at Buwenge Police Station pending further investigations.

According to Mr Mubi, the girl was defiled early this month and the matter was reported by the father who implicated his nephew, but the girl revealed that the father was the culprit.

“We have got two suspects in our custody: the prime suspect, who is the father of the girl and his nephew who he first accused of the crime,” Mr Mubi said, adding that after investigations, the suspect will be charged with aggravated defilement.