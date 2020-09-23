

Police in Katwe are holding a man on allegations of forging a police warrant card.

The suspect is identified as Rujeru Frank Sabiti who was disguising as Detective Assistant Supretendant of police while executing his duties.

His arrest follows a complaint filed by a one Emma Wovugira about an officer who failed to fulfill his obligations of payment for car rental services for a Toyota Prado Reg No UBD 662C at a cost of one hundred thirty thousand shillings per day from June 5th.

He is said to have left his warrant card behind as security but failed to make the payment as agreed.

The deputy police spokesperson for Kampala Mentropolitan Luke Owoyesigire says upon interrogation, the suspect revealed that he was given that warrant card by a senior police officer.

The file has been forwarded to Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for perusal as investigations into the matter continue.