Police in Wandegeya have arrested a man suspected to be from the people’s government group for being in possession of illegal equipment.

Kamplala metropolitan spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says the suspect identified as Haruna Kyambadde was intercepted at the Wandegeya traffic lights check point in a Toyota wish vehicle Reg. No. UEB 038V.

After a search by the officer on duty, a toy gun (pistol) black in colour, UPDF identify card, a tear gas canister and stickers belonging to peoples’ government were found.

Other items including a uniform similar to that of the UPDF (army green in colour) were recovered.

According to Onyango, the suspect however claimed he was on his way to hand over relief items to the National Task Force.

The suspect who is currently detained at Wandegeya Police Station has been charged with two counts; being in possession of government stores and possession of break-in equipments.