Police in Kole district are holding a 28 year-old man for allegedly killing his wife and cousin after he caught them engaging in sexual acts on his marital bed.

The suspect who is identified as Moses Ongom, a resident of Beiko village, Opeta parish, Aboke sub-county in Kole district was arrested for killing his cousin, Ambrose Okwir, 25 and wife Conny Adong, 23 all residents of the same locality.

It is alleged that on November, 14, 2022, the suspect while at his home found the deceased engaging in sexual acts with his wife on their marital bed.

This prompted him to take the law into his hands by stabbing both of them with a knife several times, killing them instantly.

SP Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Regional police spokesperson confirmed the incident.

Okema appealed to the married and cohabiting couples to be careful when responding to the challenges in their homes and learn to respect relationships, develop a heart of trust, and avoid extramarital affairs.