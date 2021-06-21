By Derick Kissa

A man who has been using a police uniform to ride passengers from Kampala to Jinja at Shs100,000 has been arrested.

Willbrod Baleta, a resident of Nansana in Wakiso district was arrested at the bridge in Jinja while ferrying a passenger from Kampala on a motorcycle registration number UFE 975E (red hunter).

According to the acting District Police Commander (DPC), Morice Niyonzima, they discovered he was an impersonator after thorough interrogation and he has been charged with impersonation, breaking government stores, disobedience of lawful orders and doing an act of spreading an infectious disease.

“While interrogating him, we found out that he is not a police officer. He has been using the Uganda police Uniform to carry passengers from Kampala to Jinja at Shs100,000”, ASP Niyonzima said.

Niyonzima says the suspect will appear to court soon, appealing to the public to stop unnecessary movement to avoid getting in trouble with the police.