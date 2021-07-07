By Abubaker Kirunda

Police are holding a 34-year old man on aggravated trafficking in persons charges after he allegedly sold off his 9-year old daughter to a traditional herbalist at Shs 9 million.

James Mubi, the Busoga East region police spokesperson says they swung into action upon receiving intelligence information about the incident.

With the help of some residents from Naluwerere trading center, Kapyanga sub-county, the officer were able to track down the suspect before handing over the child to her said buyer.

A police man who posed as the potential buyer arranged to meet the suspect at Bukonde swamp along Malaba – Tororo highway where he unsuspectingly showed up with his daughter to pick the money.

Mubi says the hunt is on for his other accomplices and the actual traditional herbalist who was planning to buy off the child.