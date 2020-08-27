

By Abubaker Kirunda

Police in Jinja city are holding a 20-year old man for allegedly setting fire on his father’s house with intention to kill him.

The Kiira Region police spokesperson Abbey Ngako said the suspect attacked the father’s home with fire in Budumbuli east village in Jinja city northern Division.

He said the father of the suspect identified as Siraje Nagwere 40-years who was in the house with five other family members sustained injuries and are being nursed at Jinja Referral hospital.

Ngako said the suspect was arrested from Jinja hospital where he had allegedly gone to attack the bed-riden father and is being held at Jinja CPS as police prepare proper charges against him.