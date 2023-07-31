Police in Banda have arrested a man alleged to have assembled an explosive that went off mistakenly after its assembler was tampered with.

The explosion prompted police to cordon off the area and conduct a search before arresting the suspect.

Police spokesperson, Mr. Fred Enanga says the suspect was found in possession of other bomb-making materials including; jerrycans on nitric acid, methanol, ethanol, textbooks, among other items.

“He had taken steps and constructed two IEDs, one of which, went on off mistakenly after he tampered with it at night,” Enanga said in a statement on Monday.

“The arrest demonstrates our resolve and commitment to counter and neutralise all forms of terrorism and extremism in the country,” the statement reads further.

Enanga says they [police] are currently interrogating the suspect further to establish whether he is linked to any terror group.