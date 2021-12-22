By Abubaker Kirunda

A man in Jinja city has asked police to forgive him after being arrested with seven bunches of bananas he had allegedly stolen for sale to get money for Christmas celebrations.

The 20-year old suspect is a resident of Namizi Central village in Jinja north city Division.

The area police OC Charles Twinomukama said the suspect was arrested as he waited for a vehicle to help him transport the bananas to Jinja Central Market for sale.

Twinomukama said residents together with the complainant arrested the suspect and handed him over to police.

The suspect is said to have told police that he had stolen the matooke because he had lost hope of getting money to enable him to have good Christmas celebrations and decided to steal but should be forgiven.

Twinomukama said police are going ahead with preparing the file for the suspect on theft charges.