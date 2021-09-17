By Juliet Nalwooga

Police officers from Buikwe District are holding a man at Jinja main hospital who attempted suicide after a failed murder attempt on his wife.

The suspect tried to end his life with the same knife he allegedly attempted to use to cut dead his wife one Rebecca Twefiriza following a domestic brawl at her parents’ home in Kitigoma- Namanyonyi village.

Helen Butoto, the Sezibwa region police spokesperson says the victim is currently admitted to Nyenga hospital in a critical condition.

She was rescued after police responded to a distress call from Namanyonyi village, Njeru Municipality in Buikwe district from where her husband assaulted her.

Inquiries into the matter are ongoing.