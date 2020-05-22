MICHEAL WONIALA

A 45-year-old man has sustained injuries after being reportedly beaten for wearing a red face mask.

Issa Muliro, a hawker and resident of Namabasa Village in Namabasa Sub-County in Mbale Municipality has accused police for reportedly beating him up for wearing a red face mask.

Muliro told Daily Monitor that he sustained head injuries and lost two teeth blaming the police for his suffering.

According to him, he was rescued by boda boda riders who rushed him to Mbale Central Police Station to report a case of assault.

He said, while Museveni promised that government would provide face mask to all Ugandans, he wore this as precaution.

The Elgon Police spokesperson Rogers Taitika when contacted has said he was not aware however promising to investigate the matter.