By Olivier Mukaaya

A 28-year-old man identified as Dan Wetaka from Simu sub-county in Bulambuli district is on the run after beating his wife into a coma over Parish Development Model (PDM) money.



According to Stanley Bayola, the Bulambuli Resident District Commissioner, Wetaka’s wife received Shs1 million under the Parish Development Model programme for buying a heifer.

She is however said to have applied for the funds without her husband’s consent.

Wetaka says that upon return from the bar, the suspect pounced on the wife, accusing her of buying a cow without his approval as the head of the home and not giving him some of the money for personal use.

The RDC says the woman is currently fighting for her life at Mbale main referral hospital as police continue hunting for Wetaka.

PDM is a strategy by the government of Uganda to deliver services closer to the people and foster local economic development.

It aims to deepen the decentralization process, improve household incomes, and increase accountability at local levels, as a vehicle for the government to drive transformation even beyond the district level, that is, at the parish level closer to the households