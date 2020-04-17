

Police in Kabalore district is investigating circumstances under which a man was allegedly boxed to death for smoking a cigarette.

The Rwenzori West police spokesperson ASP Vicent Twesigye says the deceased, identified as Peter Ainebyona, was allegedly boxed to death by a one Peter Kamanyire for smoking a cigarette at his restaurant.

The deceased was first rushed to Rwamwanja Health Center III but was later referred to Buhinga regional referral hospital where he passed on.

The body of the deceased has been handed over to relatives and burial under police supervision was conducted.

Kamanyire has been arrested to help in investigations.