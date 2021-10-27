By Abubaker Kirunda

A Man in Bugiri District has boxed his mother-in-law three times for allegedly refusing to give him back his children.

Erina Nsaba, a resident of Nakivamba parish in Nabukalu sub-county in Bugiri was rescued by the locals as the son-in-law who had gone to pick his two children whom the wife divorced with a month ago boxed her.

The area LC1 Chairman Franco Nalemo said he also survived being kicked as he went to intervene. Nalemo added that man was accusing the mother-in-law of supporting the wife to divorce.

He said the man overpowered the residents and went away with the children as the mother-in-law fell on the ground and his wife Judith Nangobi sustained injuries on the head after hitting her with a stick.