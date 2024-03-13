A 37-year-old man has been remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly fleecing Shs3.3 billion from an Eritrean businessman in a mercury scam.

Mr Businge Ram appeared before Buganda Road Court chief magistrate Ronald Kayizzi and denied charges of obtaining money by false pretences from Ezra Sami.

The prosecution contends that between 6th and 11th June 2023 while posing as a Kenyan national in the names of Phillip Okello , Businge pretended that he was selling 27 tones of Mercury to Ezra whereas not

Mercury is a mineral used mainly in hospitals and industries.

Sami explained that he contacted Businge on Facebook and the two entered into contract where he had to send US Dollars 913, 800 and in return, Businge would ship a consignment containing the mercury to him.

However, Businge provided a fake tracking number to Sami hence the charges. He was arrested after he alleged went back to Sami to obtain another USD 200,000.

The suspect has been ordered to return to court on Mach, 26, 2024 for mention of the case.