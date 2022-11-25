A 33-year-old man has been charged and sent on remand at Luzira government prison for allegedly stealing 49 pieces of smartphones and Shs1.7 million from Kampala business centre.

Yasin Mukisa, a resident of Nansana Yesu Amala in Wakiso district appeared before Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate, Fidelis Otwao, and denied the theft offence.

Prosecution says on 8th December 2021 at shop number TBC 306 in Kampala business centre, Mukisa stole cash amounting to Shs1,780,000 and 49 pieces of smartphones all valued at Shs27.5 million.

He has been ordered to report back to Court on December 12, 2022 for mention of the case as investigations continue.