By Abubaker Kirunda

Authorities in Namwendwa Town Council in Kamuli District are holding a man for allegedly chopping off the hand of his mother-in-law after his wife divorced.

The suspect is said to have attacked his mother in law with a panga at her home in Bulondo zone in Namwendwa Town Council in Kamuli.

The area LC1 Chairman Najib Kaigo says the suspect stormed the victims’ home, cut off her hand and also injured his wife who had run to her mother’s home after divorcing him.

The suspect, who left behind a panga he used during the attack has been arrested while his wife and mother in law are nursing injuries at Kamuli-Mulago hospital.

Kaigo says the suspect is now in police custody will be arraigned in court soon.