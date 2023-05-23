A man in Jinja city has been found hanging dead inside his house after allegedly failing to get money to pay for his rent.

The area Local Council One Secretary for Defence, Paul Bamusabire has identified the deceased as Yafesi Kalibala, a tomato farmer and resident of Kitovu village in Jinja city north division.

He says the deceased had allegedly promised his landlord that he would pay the Shs 200,000 at 9.00am today. But when he did not show up with the money at the agreed time, the landlord decided to force the door open, only to find Kalibala’s lifeless body hanging on a rope.

He said police have picked the body from the scene for postmortem.