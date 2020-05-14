By Denis Opoka

Police in Kitgum is investigating a circumstance under which a 42 year- old man identified as Francis Nyeko committed suicide on Wednesday.

Nyeko, a resident of Alango East Cell, Pandwong ward, Pandwong division, Kitgum municipality committed suicide by hanging himself inside a house using a rope according to Abu David who reported the case to the Pandwong Division police station where suicide case reference SD 04/12/05/2020 was registered.

According to Abu, the deceased, whom he stays with developed the intention to commit suicide at around 8:00 pm. However, at 11:00 pm, Nyeko asked Abu to get out of the house and thereafter hanged himself.

Aswa Region PRO Jimmy Patrick Okema said police detectives visited the scene and later handed over the body to the family for burial upon their request that post-mortem shouldn’t be done.

“The family of the deceased said they have no complaint and refused that the body is taken for post-mortem examination. Due to this, police team handed over the body for burial,” Mr Okema explained.

Read more: https: 30-year old man fails to buy salt for his wife, commits suicide