By Ivan Ssenabulya & Abubaker Kirunda

Shock has gripped residents of Butsesoli village, Lukhonge sub-county in Mbale district after a 56 year old man committed suicide by poisoning.

Lawrence Wekomba reportedly called his brothers and informed them that he had taken poison after finding out that his wife had been cheating on him for a long time.

According to the Elgon region police spokesperson Rogers Taitika, the deceased was rushed to Lwaboba clinic for medical attention where he breathed his last on arrival.

He says the deceased’s wife Namuwenge Beatrice is being held for questioning.

And in Buyende district, another man has allegedly committed suicide after his wife left him for another.

The deceased has been identified as Simon Taradi, a resident of Budhumbula-Bubanda village in Ngano subcounty.

The area LCI chairperson John Nkuze says the deceased was found hanging on the rope inside his house.