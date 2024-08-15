The Director of Public Prosecutions has ordered the trial of an 18-year-old man for allegedly defiling a 3-year-old girl.

Robert Aziki was committed to the High Court for trial by Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi. State Attorney Ivan Kyazza informed the court that police investigations were complete and presented committal papers signed by the DPP on August 12.

Prosecution alleges that on the night of July 23, 2023, at Arua Park in Kampala Central Division, the accused sexually assaulted the juvenile. The DPP intends to prove that the victim’s mother left her child sleeping on the veranda of a building called Nyumbakubwa while she sold tea at Arua Park on Wilson Road.

At around 2:00 AM, the mother found the victim crying and discovered the accused covered with a bedsheet, the victim’s legs apart, and her panties missing. The mother identified the accused as a casual laborer she knew. The accused claimed he did it because the mother had sold his shoes.

Evidence indicates that the accused had previously defiled the victim but was forgiven by the mother.