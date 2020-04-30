Nyero Police station in Kumi district is hunting for an 18-year-old man over aggravated defilement.

The suspect, an Itesot by tribe and a resident of Nyero Town Council, in Kumi is currently on the run after he allegedly defiled his1-year-old cousin.

The East Kyoga region police spokesperson, David Ongom said that the mother to the victim, Asiro Mary, who is also a sister to the suspect reported the matter to police and investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, the same police of Nyero are investigating circumstances under which a 32-year-old drowned in a swamp.

The deceased Ongodia Geresom drowned and died in the swamp bordering Odipai and Akisim villages in Kanyumu Sub-county in Kumi district.

Police is yet to retrieve the body from the waters.