By Santo Ojok More by this Author

A 42-year-old man has died after drinking excessive alcohol in Kwania District.

Nixon Odur, has been receiving medical treatment from his home at Adwong-Owiri Village in Atongtidi Sub County, Kwania District after drinking one litre of local brew (waragi) on Wednesday.

It is reported that the peasant farmer took the alcohol after developing misunderstandings with his wife.

“This man had one wife and seven children. He had been telling people that his wife and children are giving him a lot of headache, so he would be leaving home soon,” Mr Dickens Onea, the deceased’s neighbour, said.

