By Isaac Otwii

A 28-year old man has died during the Local Defense Personnel recruitment in Lira City.

The deceased identified as Solomon Amone, a resident of Lira City was among hundreds of youth who turned up this morning for the recruitment exercise at Lira barracks.

Maj Flavia Telemulungi, the 5th Division UPDF spokesperson says the deceased collapsed during the physical exercise and was later pronounced dead from the treatment ground.

She said the process of conducting a medical examination on the deceased is underway to ascertain if he had any underlying conditions.

During the recruitment exercise, every recruit is required to undergo a physical test of 5km run before they are taken into other phases of the exercise.

The Lira City Commissioner, Lawrence Egole said the deceased’s family has been informed about the incident.

“It is very unfortunate that we lost one of our own during this exercise. We have identified as the body and we have taken the body to Lira regional referral hospital for postmortem examination,” says Mr Egole.

The UPDF recruitment exercise in the three districts of Lira, Dokolo, and Alebtong is targeting to recruit at least 250 youth into the force.