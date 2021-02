By Abubaker Kirunda

Shock has gripped residents of Walugogo village in Iganga Municipality after a man moving along the road collapsed and died instantly.

The deceased has been identified as John Mulindwa a resident of Bupendi village in Nawaikoke sub-county in Kaliro District.

The Iganga Resident District Commissioner Tomasi Matende said the body of the deceased was taken to Iganga-Nakavule hospital mortuary.

He said the cause of death is not clear but investigations are on.