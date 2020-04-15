A man in Kasoke trading Centre, Kaliro District bit off the head of a chameleon with the aim of allegedly protecting himself from contracting coronavirus.

The man identified as Christopher Nafu shocked the residents of Kaliro District when he got the moving chameleon and started eating it saying it will guard him against the deadly pandemic.

One of the eyewitnesses, Juma Mwase says Nafu went ahead to drink a sachet of Waragi after eating the reptile.

Nafu is said to be a resident of Bugoodo village in Kasokwe Sub-county in Kaliro district.