A 34-year-old man has been ordered to pay a fine of Shs500,000 in default to serve a 6 months imprisonment after he was found guilty of doing an act likely to spread the infection of Coronavirus.

Posiano Kwizera has appeared before Makindye court grade one magistrate, Patience Phiona Tukundane who convicted him on his own plea of guilt.

However, Kwizera’s relatives managed to raise 500,000shillings and walked out of court cells.

Prosecution states that Kwizera and others still at large on May 9th at Kisugu in Makindye division were found taking beers during curfew hours an act likely to spread COVID-19 in the society.