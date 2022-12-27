Residents of Buwongo Trading centre in Makuutu sub-county in Bugweri have been left in shock after a man hacked a colleague to death for allegedly having an affair with his girlfriend.

The deceased has been identified as Charles Balidawa a resident of Kasoxi B village in Makuutu sub-county.

The Busoga East police spokesperson, Diana Nandawula says Balidawa was hit on the head with a hand hoe by the key suspect after he found the duo inside her house in the trading centre.

Nandawula says the suspect and his girlfriend then abandoned the body in a pool of blood and ran away. Investigations into the matter are ongoing as the hunt for the suspects continues.