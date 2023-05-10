By Sam Opio Caleb

Police in Kamuli district are investigating a double homicide that occurred on Tuesday in Butansi Sub-county.

In one incident, Majid Mugweri, 45, was found dead at the house of his lover, identified by Police as Hadijah Naigaga, located in Nakyaka Zone,

Micheal Kasadha, the Busoga North Police spokesperson, said while Naigaga said she was at a vigil, upon introduction of the Police K-9 dog, it led detectives to the home of another man, who is alleged to be her other lover and prime suspect.

“We are on ground investigating the death of Mugweri after our sniffer dog led us to the home of a suspected rival; we shall keep you updated,” Kasadha told the media on Wednesday, May 10.

Naigaga had reported that she was at a vigil and only returned home to find a body in her house; however, residents claim the deceased was also at the vigil up to about 10 pm and that Naigaga could have sneaked back to create an alibi.

Elsewhere, Yoweri Mugaya, a resident of Bulyapande Zone in the same sub-county, allegedly hacked his wife to death after she reportedly carried out an abortion without his permission.

But residents say it is Mugaya who personally took the deceased to a herbalist who gave her a concoction to abort, before he allegedly hacked her to death.

“A mob later descended on him, beat him into coma before Police intervened and rushed him to Kamuli District Hospital,” a resident told KFM on condition of anonymity for fear of being summoned by Police as a witness.

Police took both bodies to Kamuli district hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

Azalia Mikago the Butansi sub-county council speaker, described both incidents as “unfortunate” and called for marital counseling among communities to curb domestic and sexual violence.