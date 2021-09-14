By Ruth Anderah

The Court of Appeal has upheld a murder conviction and 30 year jail setence that was handed to a husband for murdering his wife.

Domic Twinomuhangi was convicted of murdering his wife Rose Asasira and handed a 30 year jail sentence by the then Kabale High Court Judge Moses Kazibwe Kawumi on September 11th 2017.

However, being dissatisfied, he appealed both his conviction and sentence.

However, three justices of the Court of appeal led by Richard Buteera have upheld both his conviction and sentence on grounds that the judge never erred in law, while convicting and sentencing him to 30 years.

It was alleged that on July 29th 2012, at Kabahangara Cell,Karubanda ward,Kabale Municipality, the convict killed his wife Asasira Rose.

Evidence shows that the two got into a fight, he murdered his wife and at night, he reported himself to Kabale police station and police later discovered her body lying in a pool of blood in their home.

The justices further ruled that the sentence imposed on the convict was not illegal nor based on wrong principles and neither was it manifestly harsh or excessive given the circumstances of the case.

And as a result, they found no reason to interfere with the lower Court decision.