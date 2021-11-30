By Abubaker Kirunda

A Man in Jinja city has handed himself over to police after allegedly hacking his wife to death.

The suspect, a resident of Buwala A village in Butagaya sub-county is said to have used a machete to cut Deborah Naigaga, accusing her of committing adultery.

The Kiira Region police spokesperson James Mubi says the suspect allegedly murdered the wife last week and went into hiding.

Mubi says strangely, this morning the suspect walked into the Central Police Station and asked the officers on duty to lock him up after confessing to murdering his wife.

He adds that the suspect is now being held at Jinja Central Police Station as his file is being prepared to be produced in court to face murder charges.