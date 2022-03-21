By Abubaker Kirunda

A man in Kaliro District has hanged himself at the home of the in-laws for failure to get his wife back.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the Makutu trading center in Buyinda sub-county in Kaliro District.

The area LC1 Chairman Michael Kasaija said the deceased was identified as Peter Waiswa a resident of Ironda village in Namutumba District.

Kasaija said the deceased hanged from the house he was given to sleep in because he arrived late and the in-laws asked him to wait until morning for settlement of their issues with the wife.