By Abubaker Kirunda

A 37-year old man has hanged himself for allegedly having family wrangles with the wife.

The Kiira Region police spokesperson Abbey Ngako identified the deceased as Fred Mangeni a resident of Kayunga village in Jinja north city Division in Jinja city.

Ngako said the deceased used a belt to hang himself on the roof of his house. Ngako said reports on the ground indicate that the deceased has been having wrangles with the wife.

Ngako asked people to go for counseling when they face domestic challenges instead of committing suicide.