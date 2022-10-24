Shock gripped residents of Kiwana village in Nwandala sub-county in Iganga district when a 27-year-old man allegedly hanged himself after being barred from selling his land.

Noah Kibwika, a resident of Busoigo village in Nawandala sub-county is said to have been found hanging dead in a latrine at Kiwana primary school.

The area LC1 Chairman, Jamali Kadunga said the deceased allegedly sold the land amidst protest by his father.

Kadunga said after selling the land, the father of the deceased asked him to go away and he was found hanging dead inside a latrine in the morning.

Kadunga added that police took the body for postmortem.