

By Abubaker Kirunda

A 67-year old man has hanged himself over alleged pressure mounted on him by his son to sell his land.

The deceased has been identified as George Egessa a resident of Magona north village in Kapyanga sub-county in Bugiri district.

The Magona north LC1 Chairperson Christine Kagoya said the deceased has been having two wives and 23 children.

She said the deceased had given a piece of land to each of the two wives to share among their children but one of the sons was demanding that Egessa surrenders the land accommodating his house.

One of the wives identified as Florence Nyakecho said the matter had reached police but no intervention was made.

The Bugiri police OC Criminal intelligence investigations department Ibra Batasi said the body of Egessa was found hanging in his house and was taken for post-mortem as investigations to establish the cause of his death go on .