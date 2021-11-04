By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Kisoro District have in detention a 29-year-old man who was captured in a viral video on social media seemingly having sexual intercourse with a woman by the roadside.

Elly Maate the Kigezi region police spokesperson says the suspect, a resident of Migeshi village in Rwaramba parish, a bicycle rider carried out the act at Travellers hotel stage in Nyakinama sub-county Kisoro, District.

The duo includes; Hafashimana Paskari, a 29-year-old, male adult, and bodaboda rider of Migeshi village, Rwaramba parish, and Muhawenimana Colodine Mukamulenzi, a 24-year-old, female adult of Nyakinama subcounty in Kisoro District.

He is being charged with being a public nuisance together with the man who captured the video along the road in Kisoro in Kisoro District.

The duo is being held at Kisoro Central Police Station pending a Court Trial.