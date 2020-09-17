

BY BETTY NDAGIRE

A man who was intercepted at Parliament with a severed child’s head he reportedly wanted to deliver to Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, has spent the greater part of the afternoon making an extra-judicial statement at Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court.

22-year old Joseph Nuwashaba, was ushered into the magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu’s, chambers by police officers who kept pacing around the court corridors as he was recording his extra-judicial statement, in respect to murder of a child in Masaka City.

An extra-judicial statement is made by a suspect while appearing before a magistrate to narrate his/her alleged role in the commission of the said crime they are being held over.

In most cases, the extra judicial statement is made after the suspect confesses to committing the said crime.

While recording an extra judicial statement, the confession room/chambers should be free of any form of intimidation like the presence of security officers so that the suspect can freely speak out their mind.

Nuwashaba who hails from Kizinda, Ishaka Municipality, Bushenyi District, was on September 15, interrogated at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) in Kibuli, Kampala, while the severed head was taken to Kampala Capital City mortuary for examination.

The suspect had put the head in a box and on reaching the entrance of Parliament, he told security personnel that he was delivering a gift to the Speaker of Parliament.

However, upon opening it, they found a severed head of a juvenile. The suspect had attempted to enter Parliament while disguising as a woman wearing a dress, but his real gender was identified after the severed head was found.

Police this on September 15, confirmed that the DNA test on the head at Parliament and the torso abandoned in Masaka City matched a juvenile,Faith Kyamagero, the daughter of Mr Charles Ssenyonga, a resident of Kyabakuza in Kimanya Kyabukuza Division in Masaka City. Nuwashaba was hired as a casual labourer by Mr Ssenyonga three months ago.