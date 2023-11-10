Court of Appeal Justices led by Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera have upheld a 30-year jail imprisonment term that was handed to a man for defiling and infecting his 15-year-old daughter with HIV/Aids.

Balutwanimana Juma was convicted of aggravated defilement and sentenced to 30 years by Mukono High Court Judge Margaret Mutonyi.

Unhappy with the decision, he appealed on grounds that the trial Judge erred in law and facts when she failed to properly evaluate the evidence on record, accusing the court of giving him a harsh and excessive sentence of 30 years.

The three justices ruled that the appellant was sentenced to 30 years after going through a full trial. They further ruled that he wasted court’s time, knowing he had committed the offence.

“We dismiss the entire appeal for lack of merit,” Justice Buteera ruled.