Police in Wandegeya are investigating circumstances under which a man from Kyebando, a Kampala suburb died after jumping off a building at Mulago hospital.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson says the deceased, a one Joseph Wasswa from Kyebando was not a patient at Mulago hospital but just walked in, climbed up to block 5 of one of the buildings and jumped, killing himself instantly.

“The police at Wandegeya are investigating a suicide. This incident happened yesterday at about 9am. Investigations are trying to find out how he gained access to Mulago referral hospital to level,” Owoyesigyire said before adding that “He jumped off the roof top and landed on relatively a soft ground that had been dug,”

Owoyesigyire says the deceased’s family has been notified as investigations continue.