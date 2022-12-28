Police in Kinonya-Masanafu zone in Rubaga division are hunting for a man who allegedly murdered his brother, a Rwandese national.

The lifeless body of one Dickson Kagame, 28 was found in a pool of blood on Wednesday morning at his rented home in the same area.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy police spokesperson, they believe the deceased was murdered over his savings as an empty saving box was found next to his lifeless body.

Among the exhibits is a blood-stained hammer which his murderer used to kill him. Neighbours say the brother of the deceased had a scuffle with him in the night.