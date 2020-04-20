Police in Kisoro district are investigating circumstances under which a man, 22 years old was murdered over Shs5000 while playing cards.

According to police, the demise of the deceased identified as Herbert Uwimana was filed by Enock Tawumpagaze, 48 years, a resident of Kateretere village, Bukimbiri sub county, in Kisoro district.

It is alleged that while at Kyogo village, Bukimbiri, the deceased had a disagreement over Shs5000 which he had won after playing cards. However, a one Izidoro who lost the game grabbed a small hoe and hit the deceased on the head.

Elly Mate, the Kigezi region spokesperson says Uwimana was rushed to Mutorere hospital where he passed on and police learnt of the incident when the body was being taken for burial.

The body has been conveyed to Kisoro hospital for postmortem and three suspects, Mathias Kajambere, 18 years and Ambrose Nasasira, 17 years along with prime suspect Izidoro were arrested to help in investigations.